NSC meeting underway to discuss Trump’s accusations against Pakistan

PM Abbasi chairing an NSC committee meeting - File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday, with the agenda reportedly revolving around US President Donald Trump's tweet and threat to cut Pakistan's aid.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in the early-morning New Year's Day tweet.



"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

It is expected that Pakistan will issue a response to Trump’s tweet following the NSC meeting.



The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday along with a meeting of the federal cabinet. The top civilian and military leadership of the country will attend the meeting.

According to reports, the NSC meeting will be briefed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, while the Director General Military Operations will brief on the efforts taken in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s Ambassador the United States, Aizaz Chaudhry has also arrived in Pakistan to attend the NSC meeting. He is expected to brief the NSC on his meeting with high-level officials in the US.



On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador David Hale to record a protest over President Trump’s tweet.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in a reply to the US president's tweet, said Pakistan will let the world know the truth and will be responding to Trump's tweet. He added that there is a difference between facts and fiction.

The foreign minister, following the tweet by Trump, called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, sources informed Geo News. The meeting held a detailed review of Trump's statement, sources added, besides discussing the country's foreign policy.

Corps Commanders discuss input for NSC meeting

The Corps Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters and discussed input for the National Security Committee meeting scheduled for later today.

The Corps Commanders also reviewed the geo-strategic environment and internal security situation.

'Pakistan capable of defending itself'

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir, in response to US President Donald Trump’s tweet, said that Pakistan is fully capable of defending its motherland.

The jawans of Pakistan Armed Forces and civilians have given great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he told a private news channel after Trump lashed out at Pakistan with threats to cut aid over "lies" about militancy.

Commenting on the tweet, Dastagir said Pakistan had extended unprecedented cooperation to the United States for eliminating Al-Qaeda from its soil and Afghanistan, besides fighting the war against terrorism.

Pakistan does not have any safe havens for terrorists, he said.

The terrorists from Afghanistan have targeted our armed forces and civilians due to which Pakistan has had to suffer a lot, the Defence Minister said.

He made it clear that Afghanistan's war would not be fought from the soil of Pakistan.

'Trump briefed by enemies of Pakistan'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said Trump was briefed by the enemies of Pakistan. "He [Trump] was working on the agenda of Pakistan's enemies."

Khan stressed that the US president was not aware of the realities in Afghanistan and the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan. “Trump has no understanding of the war on terror and the destruction caused in Pakistan," Khan said, adding “everyone knows the damages this has caused to our economy. 70,000 people have been killed in the war which had nothing to do with Pakistan.”

‘US no longer interested in defeating terrorism’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a series of tweets said that the US was no longer interested in defeating terrorism.

Bilawal added that Trump needed to be explained the difference between coalition support fund reimbursement for work done and US aid ostensibly given for humanitarian reasons.



'Trump statement irresponsible’

Punjab Chief Minister, Shehbaz Sharif in his response to Trump’s statement called it irresponsible.

Sharif stressed that Trump had levelled serious allegations against Pakistan and the entire nation needed to be united in its reply.



