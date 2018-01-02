Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
Ahmed Faraz

Over 300 individuals rescued from prison-like rehab facility in Lahore

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

LAHORE: Officials from the health care commission along with police officers raided a private hospital in Gujjar Pura area of Lahore on Tuesday and recovered nearly 350 individuals being held at the facility.

According to police sources, addicts were admitted to the facility under the impression they would be rehabilitated against heavy payments. However, those admitted to the facility were being provided substances they were trying to kick the habit of abusing.

In total 345 individuals were rescued from the facility.

Private Prison

Each wing of the facility was separated from the next with heavy metal doors, much like a prison. Patients at the facility told Geo News that the facility even had a ‘torture cell’ where they were taken and tortured and beaten till they were unconscious.

The rescued individuals, according to health department officials, are being shifted to the mental hospital where they will be identified and diagnosed before either being released to their families or being kept on site for further treatment. 

