Tuesday Jan 02 2018
GEO NEWS

Supreme leader blames Iran's 'enemies' for unrest: state TV

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

TEHRAN: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's "enemies" were orchestrating a plot to infiltrate and target the regime as he broke his silence Tuesday on the days of unrest rocking the country.

"In the events of recent days, the enemies have united and are using all their means, money, weapons, policies and security services to create problems for the Islamic regime," Khamenei said in a statement shown on state television.

"The enemy is always looking for an opportunity and any crevice to infiltrate and strike the Iranian nation," he added.

A total of 21 people have died in five days of unrest across the country which began as protests over the economy before quickly turning against the Islamic regime as a whole.

"What can stop the enemy from acting is the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith of the people," he said, speaking to a gathering of war widows and their families.

