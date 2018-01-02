Corps Commanders' Conference discuss input for NSC meeting

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders' Conference held at the Army General Headquarters on Tuesday reviewed the evolving geo-strategic environment and internal security situation, according to the ISPR.

The army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing stated that the Corps Commanders' Conference also discussed input for the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting being held today.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also summoned an NSC meeting on Tuesday in light of US President Donald Trump's tweet regarding Pakistan.



"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in the early-morning New Year's Day tweet.



"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

It is expected that Pakistan will issue a response to Trump’s tweet following the NSC meeting.

Pakistan also summoned the US ambassador, an embassy spokesman said Tuesday, in a rare public rebuke after Donald Trump lashed out at Islamabad with threats to cut aid over "lies" about militancy.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in a reply to the US president's tweet, said Pakistan will let the world know the truth and will be responding to Trump's tweet. He added that there is a difference between facts and fiction.

The foreign minister, following the tweet by Trump, had called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday evening, sources informed Geo News. The meeting held a detailed review of Trump's statement, sources added, besides discussing the country's foreign policy.

The political leadership of the country has reacted sharply after the US president's tweet and leaders have been vocal in their displeasure to what is seen as an anti-Pakistan statement.











