This is how Pakistanis reacted to Trump’s tweet

Pakistanis did not take too kindly to US President Donald Trump’s tweet in which he accused Pakistan of giving nothing by lies and deceit to the United States.



The tweet was widely condemned by government officials, politicians and analysts. Pakistanis on Twitter were also very critical of Trump.

Some termed Trump as the biggest cartoon in history.

He was also termed the master of the u-turn after his contradictory statements about Pakistan.



For some, the US president's tweet showed his fear and frustration with Pakistan.

Pakistanis also termed the tweet as Trump accusing Pakistan due to US failure in Afghanistan.



