Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
AFP

Children killed in latest Mumbai blaze

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

At least 14 people were killed in a huge blaze that gutted a restaurant in Mumbai, India on December 29/AFP

MUMBAI: Two children were among four killed in a fire in Mumbai on Thursday, the third deadly blaze to hit India´s financial capital in just a few weeks.

Five people were also injured when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of a residential building in the city´s Andheri East area.

"Four died, including two children aged 10 and 14. Five others have been admitted to hospital," a spokesman for Mumbai´s disaster management cell told AFP.

It is the latest blaze to highlight concerns over fire safety in Mumbai, where millions live in cramped dilapidated properties.

On December 29, 14 people were killed when a huge inferno tore through a popular upmarket bar and restaurant.

They died of asphyxiation after apparently being unable to escape through a narrow exit door.

That disaster came just over a week after a fire swept through a sweet shop, sparking a building collapse which killed 12 sleeping workers.

Activists say builders and landlords often cut corners on safety to save costs and accuse Mumbai´s civic authorities of negligence and apathy when it comes to inspections.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Updated 21 minutes ago
Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

 Updated 2 hours ago
National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

 Updated 3 hours ago
Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

 Updated 4 hours ago
France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

 Updated 5 hours ago
US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM