In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

Pakistan's beloved chef and home remedy specialist Zubaida Tariq, also fondly known as Zubaida Aapa, breathed her last late Thursday night. She was 72.

The news of her death left the nation grief-stricken, as celebrities, politicians and fans alike mourned the loss of the renowned chef.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the death of the nation's admired culinary artist:

"Known her since I was a little girl.. she was all heart, always..," actor Mahira Khan paid her a nostalgic tribute.



"Log chaley jaatey hain bass yaadein reh jaati hain..." said actor and model Maya Ali.

"..a household motherly figure who will be missed a lot.." said singer Fakhr-e-Alam.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a tribute to the household figure.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar expressed his grief at her demise.

MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar tweeted his condolences.

PML-N leader Maiza Hameed remembered Zubaida Aapa's "chorienan and her banarsi sarees".

PTI's Babar Awan offered his condolences.

Journalist Hasan Zaidi shared why Zubaida Aapa was a great person.

With a formal-sounding name "Mrs. Zubaida Tariq," Aapa made her TV debut back in 1996 when she was in her 50s. Her first programme — Dalda Ka Dastarkhwan — soon went on to become a widely popular evening engagement.



Aapa had nine siblings, including playwright Anwar Maqsood, author and poet Zehra Nigah, designer Sughra Kazmi, and the late Fatima Surraiya Bajiya — a drama writer.

“I know people will remember me well,” she once said.

“I tell my husband if I die, please have this inscribed on my tombstone: Zubaida Aapa totkay wali.”