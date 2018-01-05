Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
Web Desk
,
AFP

Pakistan condemns Kabul terror attack

By
Web Desk
,
AFP

Friday Jan 05, 2018

13 people were killed in the blast which was claimed by Daesh, adding to the carnage caused by the militant group in the Afghan capital-AFPkabul 

Pakistan has condemned a suicide attack in Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday in which several people were killed and injured.

The foreign office in a statement said that Pakistan is sorrowful over the loss of precious lives and said it prays for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

Pakistan stands with the Afghan government and people in this hour of sorrow, the statement added.

Pakistan will continue to take every possible step to defeat the monster of terrorism, the foreign office said.

According to AFP, which quoted officials, 13 people were killed in the blast which was claimed by Daesh, adding to the carnage caused by the militant group in the Afghan capital.

Thursday evening´s blast targeted police as they clashed with angry protesters following a raid on shopkeepers accused of illegally peddling drugs and alcohol.

"At this time a suicide bomber detonated himself among the crowd, killing and injuring dozens," Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP.

All of the dead were police. Among the 18 wounded were 16 officers and two civilians, deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told reporters.

"The bomber came from among the protesters and targeted our police forces," Rahimi said, adding the attacker was wearing civilian clothes.

The blast stripped bark from trees and shattered windows of nearby apartments, underscoring the devastating force of a single suicide bomber. An AFP reporter several kilometres from the scene heard the explosion. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

 Updated 38 minutes ago
UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

 Updated an hour ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

 Updated 3 hours ago
At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

 Updated 4 hours ago
Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'

Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'

 Updated 4 hours ago
US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM