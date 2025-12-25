 
Geo News

Migrant boat capsizes off Senegal, leaving at least 12 dead

32 people survive after migrant boat capsizes off Mbour town, say security sources

By
AFP
|

December 25, 2025

This undated photo shows an overcrowded boat transporting people across the sea. — Reuters
This undated photo shows an overcrowded boat transporting people across the sea. — Reuters
  • Boat carrying around 100 people capsizes near Mbour.
  • 32 survivors reported, others flee before rescuers arrive.
  • President Faye offers condolences, search for survivors continues.

At least 12 people died on Wednesday after a boat filled with migrants seeking to reach Europe sank off the coast of Senegal, security sources said.

The coastal west African country is one of the main departure points for the thousands of Africans who for years have been taking the perilous Atlantic route to reach Europe, primarily via the Spanish Canary Islands, aboard overcrowded and often dilapidated boats.

The latest sinking came in the waters off the town of Mbour when a boat loaded with around 100 people capsized, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Twelve bodies were retrieved," the source said.

A second security source confirmed the toll to AFP.

"There were 32 survivors. The others probably fled" before rescue services arrived on the scene, one source told AFP.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed condolences to the families of the victims in a social media post on Wednesday.

"We share their sorrow and their pain while the search continues to find any survivors," he said.

On Tuesday, police intercepted 123 migrants aboard a boat in Senegal's Thies region.

More From World

New Epstein files dump contains multiple Trump references
New Epstein files dump contains multiple Trump references
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy as protest erupts in New Delhi
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy as protest erupts in New Delhi
New York Times reporter sues Google, xAI, OpenAI over chatbot training
New York Times reporter sues Google, xAI, OpenAI over chatbot training
Australian state set to pass tougher gun laws after Bondi attack
Australian state set to pass tougher gun laws after Bondi attack
2025 on target to be UK's hottest year on record: Met Office
2025 on target to be UK's hottest year on record: Met Office
US president unveils plan for 'Trump-class' battleships to boost American sea power
US president unveils plan for 'Trump-class' battleships to boost American sea power