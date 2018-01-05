Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ATC allows former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad to go abroad

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

MQM leader Saleem Shahzad. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court hearing the terrorists’ facilitation case allowed on Friday former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Saleem Shahzad to travel abroad.

During the hearing, Shahzad, through his counsel, requested the court to allow him to travel abroad for his cancer treatment. Accepting his request, the judge allowed him to travel and return by January 15.

There are around two dozen criminal cases lodged against Shahzad by the Karachi police.

SSP Rao Anwar appears before court in Saleem Shehzad case

Rao Anwar remarked before court that the forensic report of weapons use in the cases is not available.

The former MQM leader returned to Pakistan in February last year and was immediately arrested on his arrival.

The terrorists’ facilitation case pertains to the treatment of terrorists and criminals at the alleged behest of MQM leaders at Ziauddin Hospitals, owned by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain. 

