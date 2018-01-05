Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran’s statements reveal who’s pulling his strings: Marriyum Aurangzeb

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s press conference earlier today was upon the directions of an unknown 'puppeteer'.

The state minister said that the media talk revealed who was pulling the strings of the PTI chief.

“Imran is mentally challenged and acting upon unknown person’s directions,” said Marriyum.

She claimed that Imran is similar to a puppet and a hurdle in Pakistan’s progress, fulfilling directives 'from overseas'.

The state minister said that when former president Pervez Musharraf ‘was selling Pakistanis for US dollars, Imran was standing besides him’.

“Imran needs to explain why he supported Musharraf’s post-9/11 policy,” she said.

Imran, Zardari scared of elections: Talal Chaudhry

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is manipulating Balochistan Assembly lawmakers to deviate them from the party and change their loyalties.

He said that Imran Khan and Zardari both are running away from the Senate and General Elections. He said that the two party leaders are scared of defeat.

Talal said that only former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N can give an adequate response to the US allegations. 

Earlier today, Imran Khan criticised the incumbent government after the United States cut military aid to the country and questioned why was the prime minister not active in handling the situation. 

The PTI chief alleged that country's leadership is itself portraying a negative image, hence, why "would the US be any different".

He added that the Sharif brothers are belittling the country to save themselves and their ill-gotten wealth.

Imran criticises government over US aid cut, questions PM's role

US is scapegoating Pakistan to hide their failures in Afghanistan, says PTI chairman

Imran added that to blame Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan was a travesty of justice.

"I have always said this is not our war, we were dragged into it for money and now it has become our war," stated the PTI chairman. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM