Imran criticises government over US aid cut, questions PM's role

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday criticised the incumbent government after the United States cut military aid to the country and questioned why was the prime minister not active in handling the situation.



Imran was addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence which focused heavily on the measures taken against the country by the US after President Donald Trump's tweet accusing Pakistan of lies and deceit.



Rejecting the recent US move to curtail aid to Pakistan for its alleged failure to cooperate in the war against terrorism, Imran blamed the country's political leadership for Pakistan's present state of crisis.



The PTI chief alleged that country's leadership is itself portraying a negative image, hence, why "would the US be any different".

He added that the Sharif brothers are belittling the country to save themselves and their ill-gotten wealth.

"When the country's leadership itself passes negative statements, why would anyone else stand with the country."

Imran also alleged that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was blaming the Army and the judiciary to save the wealth "he has stolen from Pakistan".

Imran, during his press conference, reiterated the need for early elections.

Referring to Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Imran said when Asif visits foreign countries he claims the PML-N is liberal while the PTI is with the religious parties.

"The United States is insulting us over Rs25 billion while the two towers owned by Dar's children are worth that much," claimed the PTI chief.

Imran continued his criticism of the ruling party and the Sharif brothers, further adding that the Sharif brothers had blamed Raheel Sharif for not sending troops to Yemen when Saudi Arabia had asked for assistance.

'Travesty of justice'

The PTI chairman, referring to the war in Afghanistan, said Pakistan's eastern neighbour still does not control half of its territory.

"The US is scapegoating Pakistan to hide their failures in Afghanistan."

He added that to blame Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan was a travesty of justice.

"I have always said this is not our war, we were dragged into it for money and now it has become our war," stated the PTI chairman.

He further said that there is no other country in the world wants peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan. "We stand to lose the most if there is no peace."

"We will tell them Pakistan is a great country."

"This is a very big lesson for us, that if you take loans from other countries the country will lose its dignity," said Imran.

The PTI chairman, comparing the Afghan war with the conflict in Vietnam, said Pakistan was suffering in the same manner as Cambodia suffered.

'Nawaz a security risk'

The PTI chairman referred to Nawaz as a security risk for the country and added that the former prime minister was doing everything to save his looted wealth.

"If my money was also stashed in foreign countries, even I would not talk against Trump."

Referring to the recent Saudi visit by the Sharif brothers, Imran said there should be no impression that and NRO would save the Sharif brothers.

"The people will not accept it now."

He alleged that before the NRO, the Sharif family had a default of Rs6 billion. "Who is the ladla now?"

The PTI chief had begun his press conference by condoling the demise of former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who passed away earlier today.



Imran recalled the air marshal's struggle in getting the Supreme Court to hear his petition alleging misconduct on part of the country's military establishment in favour of Nawaz Sharif in the 1990 elections.







