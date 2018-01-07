Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

KARACHI: Two robbers were caught on Sunday during an armed robbery in Karachi’s Saddar area. Citizens after getting hold of one of the robbers, gave him a beating, following which he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while the other died in a shoot-out.



The robbers had killed a shopkeeper earlier over resistance during the robbery. The two were running away after stealing from one of the shops in the mobile market.

After people caught the first robber, the other one fled and hid inside the market. The citizens called police and Rangers who surrounded the area.

The other robber was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel.

The thief, who was wounded in mob beating, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.