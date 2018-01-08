Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
REUTERS

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

By
REUTERS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

BEIRUT:  Syria’s army has broken the siege of an army base encircled by opposition forces on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, state-run al-Ikhbariya TV and a war monitor reported on Sunday.

Last Sunday, rebels, mainly belonging to the Ahrar al Sham faction, widened their control of parts of the Military Vehicles Administration base in the Eastern Ghouta town of Harasta.

Army elite forces, backed by Russian jets, launched an offensive to break the siege and liberate at least 200 troops who were believed to be trapped within its sprawling, heavily defended grounds.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Syrian forces have “opened a loophole” that led them into the base.

Rebel fighters had stormed the base last November in a drive to relieve pressure on Eastern Ghouta’s towns and villages.

The base has long been used to strike at the densely populated Eastern Ghouta in an attempt to force the rebel enclave into submission. More than 300,000 people there have lived under siege by army troops since 2013.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Flooding at JFK airport adds to misery after flight delays

Flooding at JFK airport adds to misery after flight delays

 Updated 2 hours ago
Iran bans English in primary schools after leader's warning

Iran bans English in primary schools after leader's warning

 Updated 5 hours ago
CIA chief denies agency role in Iran unrest, predicts new violence

CIA chief denies agency role in Iran unrest, predicts new violence

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump assails ‘Fake Book’ as allies hail ‘political genius’

Trump assails ‘Fake Book’ as allies hail ‘political genius’

 Updated 7 hours ago
Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen: coalition

Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen: coalition

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump tweet on nuclear button keeps North Korea's Kim 'on his toes': Haley

Trump tweet on nuclear button keeps North Korea's Kim 'on his toes': Haley

 Updated 8 hours ago
Malaysia's opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate

Malaysia's opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate

 Updated 11 hours ago
Netanyahu calls for closure of UN Palestinian refugee agency

Netanyahu calls for closure of UN Palestinian refugee agency

 Updated 12 hours ago
South Africa's parliament to review rules on removing president

South Africa's parliament to review rules on removing president

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM