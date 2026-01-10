Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia opens early package preference phase for pilgrims

People perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters

Pilgrims in countries covered by Saudi Arabia’s Direct Hajj Program can now review and shortlist Nusuk Hajj service packages for the 1447 AH – 2026 season ahead of the official booking phase, Al Arabiya reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said it has launched the package preference phase on the Nusuk Hajj platform, allowing prospective pilgrims to compare packages by service level, content and cost and select up to five preferred options.

The platform includes digital tools such as package comparisons, preference indicators showing popularity trends, instalment-based deposits via a digital wallet, and access to an officially approved list of service providers, according to the ministry.

It urged eligible pilgrims to register or update their information on the platform and ensure the accuracy of personal data and documentation. Pilgrims were also encouraged to add family members planning to perform Hajj under the same application to facilitate verification and speed up approvals.

The ministry reiterated that Nusuk Hajj is the sole official and approved platform for Hajj services in countries under the Direct Hajj Program and warned against dealing with unauthorised or unaccredited providers.

All deposits and bookings must be made exclusively through the Nusuk Hajj platform to ensure procedural integrity and safeguard pilgrim rights, it said.

The announcement applies only to countries included in the Direct Hajj Program, while Hajj procedures in other countries are handled through approved channels in accordance with applicable regulations, the ministry said.

The Direct Hajj Program is a Ministry of Hajj and Umrah initiative serving pilgrims from countries with Muslim minorities that do not have official missions to manage pilgrims’ affairs, enabling applicants to book packages directly through the programme’s digital platform without external intermediaries.

More information on participating countries is available at Nusuk.sa, while registration and profile updates can be completed at Hajj.nusuk.sa, the statement said.