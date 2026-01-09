Minneapolis asks to join probe into woman's killing by immigration officer

Protestors clash with federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026.— AFP

The mayor of Minneapolis called on Friday for state investigators to be allowed to join the federal probe into the killing of a US woman by immigration enforcement, accusing the Trump administration of pre-judging the case.

Minnesota officials have complained that their law enforcement has been excluded from the investigation into the killing of motorist Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration officer on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to paint the victim as a "domestic terrorist," insisting that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally shot her was acting in self-defence.

"This is not the time to bend the rules. This is a time to follow the law [...] The fact that Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice and this presidential administration has already come to a conclusion about those facts is deeply concerning," Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, told a briefing on Friday.

"We know that they’ve already determined much of the investigation," he said, adding that the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has consistently run such investigations.

"Why not include them in the process?" Frey said.

"We’re not even talking just about full control here. We’re talking about being at the table."

On Thursday US Vice President JD Vance asserted that the ICE officer, named in US media as Jonathan Ross, had "absolute immunity."

Minnesota officials have said that local investigators were initially invited by the FBI to participate in the inquiry, but were subsequently blocked from the probe.

Good, 37, was shot in the head on as she apparently tried to drive away from ICE in the midwestern US city as officers approached her car, which they said blocked their way.

Good was one of four people who have been killed by ICE since Trump launched his immigration crackdown and seven others have been injured, reported The Trace, an outlet that tracks gun violence.

Large, noisy crowds gathered around Minneapolis in protest on Thursday, chanting slogans against ICE. Federal immigration officers armed with pepperball guns and tear gas wrestled several protesters to the ground.

In a separate incident on Thursday afternoon, US federal agents shot and wounded two people in the western city of Portland, Oregon, local police said.

"ICE needs to get out of Minnesota, we don’t need them here, these are not criminals — and actually ICE they are the criminals," Minneapolis resident Eleanor told AFP.