Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
REUTERS

BBC editor quits China post over pay discrimination

By
REUTERS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

BEIJING: Carrie Gracie, the China editor for Britain’s public broadcaster, the BBC, has resigned from her post in Beijing due to pay disparities with her male colleagues, according to an open letter she wrote.

The BBC has come under fire recently for paying male employees more and has pledged to close the gender gap by 2020.

In July, it revealed as part of a funding settlement with the government that it paid its then top male star five times more than its best-paid female presenter, and that two-thirds of on-air employees earning at least 150,000 pounds ($203,500) were men.

Gracie said there was a 'crisis of trust' at BBC, where she has worked for 30 years. Photo: Guardian

In a letter published on her personal blog on Sunday, Gracie said there was a “crisis of trust” at the broadcaster, where she has worked for 30 years, and that it was “breaking equality law and resisting pressure for a fair and transparent pay structure”.

The BBC had four international editors, two men and two women, of which she was one, she said.

When the BBC revealed top salaries as part of last year’s settlement, Gracie said she learned that the two men made at least 50 per cent more money than the women in those roles.

She said she had since been offered a pay increase that remained “far short of equality” and left her post in Beijing last week, returning to her former job in the BBC TV newsroom.

“The BBC must admit the problem, apologise and set in place an equal, fair and transparent pay structure,” she said, calling for an independent arbitration to settle individual cases at the broadcaster.

The BBC cited a BBC spokeswoman as saying that “fairness in pay” at the corporation is “vital”, and that an audit of pay for rank and file staff led by an independent judge found there was “no systemic discrimination against women”.

Advertisement

More From World:

Three injured in fire atop NY's Trump Tower, officials say

Three injured in fire atop NY's Trump Tower, officials say

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Paint warehouse in London goes up in flames; no injured reported

Paint warehouse in London goes up in flames; no injured reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least one injured in Massachusetts apartment fire

At least one injured in Massachusetts apartment fire

 Updated 2 hours ago
South Korean leaders cross bridge to talk with their counterparts in North

South Korean leaders cross bridge to talk with their counterparts in North

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found

Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found

 Updated 4 hours ago
US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Queen complains about ‘horrible’ coronation carriage

Queen complains about ‘horrible’ coronation carriage

 Updated 7 hours ago
Oprah for president? Winfrey fans urge White House run after #MeToo speech

Oprah for president? Winfrey fans urge White House run after #MeToo speech

 Updated 7 hours ago
Saudi stadiums to open doors to women on Friday

Saudi stadiums to open doors to women on Friday

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM