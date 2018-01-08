Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 08 2018
MSMaimoona Saeed

Influenza claims another life in Multan, taking toll to 17

MSMaimoona Saeed

Monday Jan 08, 2018

An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 17 lives in the last 23 days. Photo: Geo News screen shot
1

MULTAN: A woman diagnosed with seasonal influenza passed away Monday morning, taking the death toll to 17.

An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 17 lives in the last 23 days, the spokesperson of the Punjab Health Department said.

A total of 104 patients were tested for influenza, of which 47 were diagnosed with it, the spokesperson added.

On Friday, Punjab Health Department spokesperson in Multan Dr Atta-ur-Rehman had reasoned that patients who died after contracting the seasonal influenza were already suffering from another disease.

A team of specialist doctors arrived in Multan in the first week of January for the treatment of influenza. The team has been deployed at Nishtar Hospital while a massive influenza vaccination drive has been launched in Multan region to control the epidemic.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing. Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting it.

