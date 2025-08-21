'I'm extremely exhausted due to my hectic household routine. How do I unwind?'

Hi Haya,

I'm a housewife and have been feeling completely stressed at home and could really use some time off from my hectic routine. I desperately want to go on a vacation.

But there's one problem. My husband can’t manage to take me on a holiday because of his work. It's difficult for him to make time for any such plans. Not being able to do anything outside of the monotonous household routine is extremely draining for me, and a holiday, even for a few days, could really help me feel refreshed.

Do you have any advice on what to do in such a situation?

Dear anon,

It sounds like you have been carrying a lot of responsibilities at home, and it's starting to feel draining, where you may be struggling with burnout, and your body is asking you for rest.

I hear you saying that a holiday feels like the kind of reset you need, but right now that option isn’t available because of your husband’s schedule. That must feel frustrating — almost like being stuck between the need for rest and the reality of your circumstances. When our nervous systems are under constant stress without relief, they naturally crave a change of pace and environment.

Let's honour that need for rest.

Explore what's going on within. I'd encourage you to reflect upon what a holiday means to you right now.

Rest, freedom, fun, connection or escape?

Sometimes we chase a holiday because it symbolises something missing in our daily life (play, novelty, quiet, or even emotional connection). Identifying our underlying needs helps us find alternative ways to meet them, even if travel isn’t possible.

Focus on what we can control

Your husband's schedule is out of your control, but your ability to create smaller, more intentional breaks for yourself is not. Let's take a look at what we can control.

- Could you plan a solo getaway? Or with a friend/family member without waiting for him? (It might feel unusual if you’re used to travelling with your husband, but solo travel or going with someone else can be deeply refreshing and empowering. It doesn’t have to be far — just enough to step out of your daily environment. How would you feel giving yourself permission to do that?

- Could you create mini adventures for yourself at home? If travel isn't possible, you could focus on bringing the essence of a holiday into your weekly life. That might be a dedicated ‘no chores, no responsibilities’ day/days, exploring new places in your own city, a spa day, or even rituals that signal rest and novelty — because your system is telling you it needs that.

Talk openly with your husband.

Let him know how important this is for your well-being and how burnt out you've been feeling. Even if he can’t join, his support in helping you plan a short solo break or taking over responsibilities while you rest at home could make a big difference.

Remember, your nervous system is giving you signals that it is asking you to honour. When we don't listen, we keep loading it until it crashes. Honour the signals and allow yourself to move out of cycles of exhaustion.

Sometimes we wait for the perfect vacation to feel refreshed, but often, a thoughtfully planned mini-break — even if it’s just for yourself — can shift your energy.

Best wishes,

Haya



