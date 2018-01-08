Bilawal stresses on importance of empowering women

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the importance of empowering women during an event in Sukkur on Monday.



He remarked that all parties must work together to provide relief to the women from unprivileged backgrounds.

Bilawal remarked that PPP has played an immense role to empower women. “PPP introduced pro-women legislation,” he said, adding the government of Asif Ali Zardari brought revolutionary programmes such as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“We will strengthen BISP once we come into power after 2018 general elections,” Bilawal added.

He also said that non-government organisations play an important role in Pakistan. “The government of Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz has taken measures against NGOs, INGOs,” he alleged.

PPP is working with various NGOs to promote development, Bilawal remarked, adding that party also supports organisations providing support to women.

Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

On Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does not want the government to complete its tenure.

Bilawal posted a message on social media, in which he also commented on the current turmoil brewing in the province of Balochistan.

Bilawal raised the question that in the current situation even one federal minister didn’t go to Balochistan.

He said: "Does the federal government even care about what’s happening in Balochistan? Has a single federal minister even gone there? It’s seems Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete its term."

It is pertinent to mention that a no-confidence motion against Zehri was submitted on January 2 by lawmakers Syed Agha Raza and Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, containing the signatures of 14 MPAs.