Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Ashraf Khan

Stocks continue bullish rally, KSE100 crosses 43,000 points

By
Ashraf Khan

Monday Jan 08, 2018

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its winning streak carrying forward its gains from last week on Monday. The benchmark KSE100 Index crossed the 43,000 point mark closing the day up by 1.4 percent. 

The market opened on a strong note and continued building on gains as the day progressed aided by strong institutional flows.

Inside Securities Limited Director Zeeshan Afzal told Geo News that initial gains were led by listed gas utilities, Sui Northern and Sui Sourthern both closed on the upper lock of 5 percent as investors cheered news of a third LNG pipeline approval by the government. 

Crecsent Steel that enjoys a monopoly in producing steel pipes used for gas and oil transmission also rallied on the aforementioned development. 

Seeing stock-wise consolidation at current levels, however compelling valuations and fresh liquidity is expected to support bullish momentum in the near future, according to analysts.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Nawaz Sharif instructs Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail to lower taxes

Nawaz Sharif instructs Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail to lower taxes

Updated 16 hours ago
Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pension crisis looms as Afghanistan grapples to fix public finances

Pension crisis looms as Afghanistan grapples to fix public finances

 Updated 17 hours ago
Dollar rate increases by Rs1.2, stands at Rs113.5 in open market

Dollar rate increases by Rs1.2, stands at Rs113.5 in open market

Updated 18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia changes Aramco status to joint-stock company

Saudi Arabia changes Aramco status to joint-stock company

Updated 4 days ago
Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

 Updated 4 days ago
Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

 Updated 4 days ago
Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Updated 4 days ago
China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM