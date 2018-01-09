Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
Web Desk

Paint warehouse in London goes up in flames; no injured reported

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Image Courtesy: Social media/Twitter/Rory Beaton (@RoryBea10)

A 'fireball' spread over the sky in North London after a blaze erupted in a paint factory late Monday night, British media reported.

At least "15 fire engines & 90 firefighters & officers" are currently engaged in trying to douse the flames, which can be seen from miles across, the London Fire Brigade said.

While authorities respond to the scene and advise people to stay away from the Staples Junction, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

It is also unclear if there have been any casualties due to the blaze.

"This is a significant fire at a paint factory off the North Circular, which can be seen across London. We'd ask people to avoid the area if possible and local residents to keep their doors and windows shut," a spokesperson for the fire response team told The Mirror.

Authorities said their control room received at least 45 emergency calls. Response teams from neighbouring areas, including Hendon, are also in attendance.

