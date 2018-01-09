Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
Firefighters douse building fire on Lahore’s MM Alam Road

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

A fire erupted in a departmental store on Lahore's MM Alam Road early Tuesday morning. Photo: Geo News 
 

LAHORE: A fire erupted in a departmental store on Lahore's MM Alam Road early Tuesday morning, rescue authorities said. 

The fire was doused by firefighters and currently, the cooling process is under way. 

The blaze had quickly spread through and enveloped the entire five-storey building, rescue officials, adding that 10 to 15 fire trucks participated in the effort to douse the flame. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, while no reports of casualty have surfaced either.

On January 11, 2017, at least seven people were killed and eight injured when a building caught fire near Mehmood Booti Interchange in Lahore.

The fire erupted at an office of a construction company, firefighting officials and rescue members said. The injured were shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

On January 9, 2017, a fire broke out inside a furniture market near Lahore's Lakshmi Chowk. The blaze engulfed huge quantities of furniture and other equipment at the market, officials said.

At least one man was reported wounded, who had jumped off the building fearing for his life.

