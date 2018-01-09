Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
ZHZafar Hussain

22,000 Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities: ambassador

ZHZafar Hussain

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between President of China Foreign Affairs Studies University and Pakistan's Foreign Service Academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

BEIJING: Approximately 22,000 students from Pakistan are studying in various universities in China, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid said.

The students, enrolled in different fields of education, will serve as a bridge between two countries, he said during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between a Chinese university and Pakistan's Foreign Service Academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MoU was signed by Ambassador Khalid and President of China Foreign Affairs Studies University, Qin Yaqing.

Both sides called for collaboration in research, and exchange of students, academic researchers and think tanks.

Speaking with Geo News, Khalid said that Pakistan and China are already working together in different fields such as energy, infrastructure, industrial parts and Gwadar port development, and the MoU will now mutually benefit both countries in the sectors of education and science.

The university’s president showed a keen interest in enrolling Pakistani students.

“This collaboration is very important for us and we give very special attention the training of students from Pakistan, especially after the China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

A young Pakistani diplomat Malik Zulfiqar, said that studying at the university will help in learning Chinese language, culture and tradition, which will be good for the career of students.

Zulfiqar and four other individuals from the Foreign Service Academy are undergoing training at the university.

