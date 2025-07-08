Record-breaking temperatures in June around the world

A youth helps another climb from out of the water onto a platform at the beach of Sale during a heatwave in Rabat, Morocco, on June 29, 2025. — AFP

PARIS: From Pakistan to Spain, Nigeria to Japan, the month of June was the hottest ever recorded in 12 countries and was exceptionally warm in 26 other countries, according to AFP analysis of data from the European monitor Copernicus.

Some 790 million people around Europe, Asia and Africa experienced their hottest June to date. For the residents of 26 other states, including Britain, China, France, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia, the month of June was the second hottest on record.

Heatwaves are more frequent and intense because of global warming, experts say. Here is a roundup of the exceptional heat recorded in June:

Central Asia: hottest spring on record

Temperatures soared to record highs for June in Pakistan, home to a population of 250 million, and in Tajikistan, which has 10 million people.

A family bathes and plays in the ocean waves at Sea View beach to find relief from the scorching heat in Karachi, June 16, 2025. — APP

The June records followed an exceptionally hot spring in Central Asia. Several countries including Pakistan and Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan experienced their warmest spring (April-June) ever recorded.

Europe: 3°C above the norm

An early summer heatwave scorched western and southern Europe at the end of June, bringing sweltering heat to the Paris region in France and parts of Belgium and the Netherlands that are not used to such temperatures.

Children and adults cool off and enjoy water games at a water fountain in the Andre-Citroen public park as a heatwave hits southern Europe, in Paris, France, on June 29, 2025. — AFP

Around 15 countries, including Switzerland, Italy, and every Balkan state, saw temperatures rise to three degrees Celsius above the June average between 1981 and 2010. Spain, Bosnia, and Montenegro had their hottest June to date.

Asia-Pacific: record heats on land and at sea

Japan also had its hottest June on record since data collection began in 1898, with record temperatures logged in 14 cities during a heatwave.

This photo taken on June 28, 2025 shows a woman uses an umbrella to shield herself from the sun among people walking past the Atomic Bomb Dome in the centre of Hiroshima, Hiroshima prefecture, Japan. — AFP

The temperature of coastal waters was 1.2°C higher than usual, tying with June 2024 for the highest since data collection began in 1982, the weather agency said on 1 July.

Japan's summer last year was already the joint hottest on record, equalling the level seen in 2023, followed by the warmest autumn since records began 126 years ago. Japan's beloved cherry trees are blooming earlier due to the warmer climate, or sometimes not fully blossoming because autumns and winters are not cold enough to trigger flowering, experts say.

South Korea and North Korea also experienced their warmest June since records began. Temperatures in both countries were 2°C higher than the recorded average.

In China, 102 weather stations logged the hottest-ever June day, with some measuring temperatures above 40°C, according to state media.

Sub-Saharan Africa: almost as hot as 2024

In Nigeria, the world's sixth most populous country with 230 million people, temperatures rose to June 2024's record-breaking levels.

A couple sits under an umbrella at the beach of Sale during a heatwave in Rabat, Morocco, on June 29, 2025. — AFP

Other parts of central and eastern Africa were also exceptionally hot. June was the second hottest month on record after 2024 in the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

In South Sudan, temperatures passed the normal June average by 2.1°C, an exceptional deviation from the norm in a region of the world where temperatures tend to be more stable.

The impoverished nation plagued by insecurity is ill-equipped to counter increasing environmental disasters and had already struggled with a devastating heatwave in March, typically the hottest month of the year. Students collapsing from the heat in the capital Juba prompted the government to close schools and order citizens to remain at home.

"Extreme weather and climate change impacts are hitting every single aspect of socio-economic development in Africa and exacerbating hunger, insecurity and displacement," warned the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in May.