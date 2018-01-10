Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
AFP

Trump doubts Oprah will run for president

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

US President Donald Trump says he 'likes' Oprah but does not believe she will run for the presidency in 2020. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump weighed in on fevered speculation about Oprah Winfrey’s potential 2020 White House bid Tuesday, saying he liked the chat show host, but she probably would not run against him.

"I like Oprah," Trump said, adding that he had appeared on her long-running afternoon program.

"I know her very well," he said, before adding: "I don’t think she’s going to run."

Winfrey’s rousing speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards ceremony ignited speculation that the billionaire chat show queen is harbouring Oval Office ambitions.

Some Democrats -- still reeling from their shock loss to Trump in 2016 -- have embraced the idea of having their own celebrity leader.

But there is little indication that the 63-year-old actually wants the job.

"I don’t think at this point she is actually considering it" said Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King, who is also a television personality.

"I also know, after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Naturalised American from India stripped of US citizenship

Naturalised American from India stripped of US citizenship

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform

Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform

 Updated 4 hours ago
North Korea says it will not discuss nuclear arms in talks with South

North Korea says it will not discuss nuclear arms in talks with South

 Updated 5 hours ago
Swiss government appeals to voters to let it levy taxes

Swiss government appeals to voters to let it levy taxes

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rights group criticises Thai PM's cardboard cutout gesture

Rights group criticises Thai PM's cardboard cutout gesture

 Updated 5 hours ago
China dismisses reports of building military base in Pakistan

China dismisses reports of building military base in Pakistan

 Updated 9 hours ago
22,000 Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities: ambassador

22,000 Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities: ambassador

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump to undergo medical check as critics question his mental fitness

Trump to undergo medical check as critics question his mental fitness

 Updated 12 hours ago
South Korea to stick with Japan 'comfort women' deal

South Korea to stick with Japan 'comfort women' deal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM