Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
AFP

Heavy snowfall strands 13,000 tourists in Swiss Alps

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

The Mount Saentis (8,209 feet above sea level) near Schwaegalp in the eastern Swiss Alps, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files
 

ZERMATT: Heavy snowfall has cut off many villages and resorts across the Alps, trapping some 13,000 tourists at Zermatt, one of Switzerland’s most popular ski stations, officials said on Tuesday.

Helicopters spent two hours airlifting some of those stranded to nearby villages, while others remained stuck in the resort for a second day running after snow blocked road and rail links.

In the Pyrenees, a skier was killed and another injured after avalanches in Aragnouet on the slopes of Pique Poque mountain, according to local police.

In the French Alps, a slight break in the weather meant rescuers could begin looking for a British skier who went missing on Sunday in the resort of Tignes, police said.

"The persons in charge are working with high pressure," a statement said on Zermatt’s official website as tourists and locals bedded in for another night in the resort.

But an avalanche risk at its highest level means the stranded tourists will not be able to take advantage of the abundant snow for the time being.

"It is not possible to do downhill or cross country (skiing), but that’s ok. It’s a bit romantic," resort spokesperson Janine Imesch told AFP, adding that "there is no panic."

The heavy snowfall also caused power outages in some other areas of the southern Swiss canton of Valais, and a number of other villages were also cut off, with the Simplon region of Valais hit by two metres (6.6 feet) of snow over 24 hours, the ATS news agency reported.

Mud and rockslides, as well as flooding, closed a number of roads across Valais. At lower altitudes, heavy rains forced the evacuation of around 20 people from Eyholz village with the nearby hamlet of Mottec also emptied as a precaution, Swiss media reports said.

Further to the north, snow and high winds prompted the cancellation of Tuesday’s first men’s World Cup downhill training run in Wengen, in the canton of Bern, organisers said.

Although the piste itself was unaffected, overnight winds of up to 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour) caused significant damage to infrastructure on the course, notably at the finish where tents and the stands were hit.

‘Once every 30 years’

In the Italian Alpine resort of Sestrieres, where more than two metres of snow fell in 48 hours, an avalanche struck a five-storey building late on Monday, sending a mass of snow and broken branches into its corridors and even into several apartments, media reports said.

But the 29 people staying there managed to escape unharmed through the garage.

Around 100 people at the resort’s converted Olympic village complex, which housed athletes during the 2006 Turin Games, were also evacuated over fears the weight of snow could cause the roof to collapse.

Emergency services struggled to reach people in need of help and a 70-year-old woman was declared dead on arrival at the local hospital after the ambulance sent to pick her up was delayed by a fallen tree.

Heavy snowfall has blocked access to some Italian resorts and villages, among them Cervinia in the Valle d’Aosta region.

But with the school holidays now over, the number of tourists and residents cut off was around 5,000, sharply down on the 11,000 people in the area last week, Italian media said.

On the French side, where Meteo France said Tuesday the avalanche threat has diminished, rescuers were able to start looking for a British skier missing for the past two days, with a helicopter searching the area where a signal from his mobile phone was last picked up.

The 39-year-old went missing in the resort of Tignes on Sunday after saying he wanted to complete "one last run", police said.

Parts of the Savoie area of the Alps have seen up to 1.8 metres of snow in just 36 hours in what French forecasters described as snowfall only seen "once every 30 years."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Firm to receive up to $70 mn if MH370 found in new hunt

Firm to receive up to $70 mn if MH370 found in new hunt

 Updated 2 hours ago
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan get wedding music tips on radio station visit

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan get wedding music tips on radio station visit

 Updated 3 hours ago
200 arrested, dozens hurt in fresh Tunisia unrest

200 arrested, dozens hurt in fresh Tunisia unrest

 Updated 3 hours ago
US judge blocks Trump move rescinding immigrant program

US judge blocks Trump move rescinding immigrant program

 Updated 5 hours ago
Myanmar police charge Reuters reporters under Official Secrets Act

Myanmar police charge Reuters reporters under Official Secrets Act

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
China says no major oil spill after Iran tanker collision

China says no major oil spill after Iran tanker collision

 Updated 7 hours ago
Daesh cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces

Daesh cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ukraine to launch its first solar plant at Chernobyl

Ukraine to launch its first solar plant at Chernobyl

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM