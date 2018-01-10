Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

Politicians have condemned the Kasur incident in which an eight-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered. The body of the minor identified as Zainab was found in a garbage pile on Tuesday, police said she was kidnapped on January 5.



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the rape and murder shocking. Bilawal was critical of the provincial government, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

“Ten incidents of minors’ rape and murders had been reported in Kasur and eleven in Sheikhupura alone last year. It seems some parts of Punjab have been turned into hell for the children, especially the girls but Sharif brothers appear to have abandoned their duty as rulers,” the PPP Chairman said in a statement.

In a tweet, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan needed to reevaluate how it dealt with such crimes.



Former President Asif Ali Zardari said this crime was unforgivable. Expressing grief over the incident, the former president directed PPP leaders to offer legal and other assistance to the family.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in a tweet said: “The condemnable and horrific rape of the minor had once again exposed how vulnerable children are. “This is not the first time such horrific acts have happened. We have to act swiftly to punish and ensure that our children are protected.”

Imran also tweeted about the police opening fire on protesters.



PTI's Arif Alvi also demanded that the "culprits must be found and punished".

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also spoke up against the incident, demanding immediate punishment of the culprits. "The beasts who have disrespected our daughters should be punished immediately," he said.

He stressed that an example should be made of such beasts so that "no one has the courage to engage in such repugnant acts."

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz called for the culprits to not only be brought to justice but also made an example of.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and demand immediate action.

Shehbaz Sharif also presided over a meeting of police and administration officials. Made it absolutely clear to them that lip service would not work. I want the culprits involved in this heinous crime behind the bars. Those failing in their duties will be proceeded against. Very painful incident!" the chief minister tweeted.



Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah while speaking to Geo News assured that the suspect would be arrested in a few hours.

When asked about lack of police action regarding similar cases in Kasur, Sanaullah remarked that all the cases are of different nature. It’s not that there is just one suspect behind all the incidents whom the police have failed to arrest, he said.