Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle deletes all her social media accounts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Meghan Markle. Photo: Reuters 

Princess-to-be Meghan Markle has closed all her social media accounts, including those on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Kensington Palace confirmed.

According to the British media, a statement from the palace read that Markle was “grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but she had closed them “as she has not used these accounts for some time”.

The Suits star had 1.9 million people following her posts on Instagram in December 2017, while she had 350,000 Twitter followers. Her Facebook page had nearly 800,000 likes, according to BBC Online.

Meghan Markle in one of her Twitter posts. Photo: @meghanmarkle

Some media outlets have reported that Markle has deleted all her social media accounts as she would soon become a full member of the Royal Family and the latter’s social media postings are done by the relevant teams of their households.

The social media accounts of senior members of the monarchy do not normally feature personal posts. But Duke of York sometimes writes tweets himself and signs them ‘AY’. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Boxer Amir Khan says has left behind family troubles

Boxer Amir Khan says has left behind family troubles

 Updated 8 hours ago
Our guide to Karachi Eat 2018

Our guide to Karachi Eat 2018

 Updated 6 hours ago
French actress denounces #Metoo campaign for 'puritanism'

French actress denounces #Metoo campaign for 'puritanism'

 Updated 16 hours ago
Teaser of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will leave you haunted

Teaser of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will leave you haunted

 Updated 16 hours ago
Ex-wife Sussanne wishes Hrithik Roshan ‘Happy Happiest Birthday’

Ex-wife Sussanne wishes Hrithik Roshan ‘Happy Happiest Birthday’

 Updated 19 hours ago
Comic legend Stan Lee accused of sexual assault: reports

Comic legend Stan Lee accused of sexual assault: reports

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

 Updated yesterday
Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

 Updated yesterday
'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM