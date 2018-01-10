Meghan Markle deletes all her social media accounts

Meghan Markle. Photo: Reuters

Princess-to-be Meghan Markle has closed all her social media accounts, including those on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Kensington Palace confirmed.

According to the British media, a statement from the palace read that Markle was “grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but she had closed them “as she has not used these accounts for some time”.

The Suits star had 1.9 million people following her posts on Instagram in December 2017, while she had 350,000 Twitter followers. Her Facebook page had nearly 800,000 likes, according to BBC Online.

Meghan Markle in one of her Twitter posts. Photo: @meghanmarkle

Some media outlets have reported that Markle has deleted all her social media accounts as she would soon become a full member of the Royal Family and the latter’s social media postings are done by the relevant teams of their households.



The social media accounts of senior members of the monarchy do not normally feature personal posts. But Duke of York sometimes writes tweets himself and signs them ‘AY’.