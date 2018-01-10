Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Japanese astronaut apologises for 'fake news' of height increase

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, on a mission to the International Space Station, apologised on Wednesday for saying he had grown 9 cm (3.5 inches) while in space and expressing concern about whether he’d be safe on his return to Earth. Photo: Reuters/File
 

TOKYO: Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, on a mission to the International Space Station, apologised on Wednesday for saying he had grown 9 cm (3.5 inches) while in space and expressing concern about whether he would be safe on his return to Earth.

Most astronauts “grow” during protracted space missions because their spines extend in the absence of gravity, but the gains are usually limited to a couple of centimetres (inches) maximum and disappear once they are back on the ground.

The 41-year-old Kanai, who went to space last month for a nearly six-month mission, posted on Twitter on Monday that he had “a big announcement.”

“My height’s been measured here in space and somehow, somehow, I’ve grown 9 cm! In only three weeks I’ve really shot up, something I haven’t seen since high school,” he tweeted.

“This makes me a little worried that I might not be able to fit in the Soyuz seats for our return.”

But a bit over a day later - and in the wake of a flurry of news stories - he apologized, saying that he’d measured himself after his captain raised questions about the apparent growth and he had stretched only 2 cm from his Earth-bound height.

“This mis-measurement appears to have become a big deal, so I must apologize for this terrible fake news,” he tweeted, without explaining how the original miscalculation had occurred.

“It appears I can fit on the Soyuz, so I‘m relieved.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

Japan's new crypto-currency crooners sing the bitcoin beats

Japan's new crypto-currency crooners sing the bitcoin beats

 Updated 16 hours ago
Alpine air at work? Delhi eyes novel ways to battle smog

Alpine air at work? Delhi eyes novel ways to battle smog

 Updated 2 days ago
Startup unveils 'car of future' for $45,000

Startup unveils 'car of future' for $45,000

 Updated 3 days ago
One winning ticket sold in $570 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket sold in $570 million Powerball jackpot

 Updated 3 days ago
Taxi driver Melissa Ede wins £4m on lottery scratchcard

Taxi driver Melissa Ede wins £4m on lottery scratchcard

 Updated 6 days ago
Arundhati Roy: the literary canary in India's coalmine

Arundhati Roy: the literary canary in India's coalmine

 Updated a week ago
Advertisement
Pakistanis who made us proud in 2017

Pakistanis who made us proud in 2017

 Updated a week ago
Obama lists Mohsin Hamid's Exit West as one of the best books of 2017

Obama lists Mohsin Hamid's Exit West as one of the best books of 2017

 Updated a week ago
Hundreds of Indonesian couples ring in the new year at mass wedding

Hundreds of Indonesian couples ring in the new year at mass wedding

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM