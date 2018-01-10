Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
Amir Khan ends feud with Eddie Hearn

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Amir Khan and Eddie Hearn at London's Dorchester Hotel. Photo: Reuters

Amir Khan has ended feud with his former rival Eddie Hearn, teaming up with him for a three-fight deal.

According to British media, the Bolton-born fighter will have his first fight in the United Kingdom on April 21 at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

Amir believes that teaming up with Hearn can help him become world champion for the third time as the latter is also the promotor of his rival, Kell Brook.

The boxer — who has not fought since being knocked down by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez in May 2016 — said he was thrilled to be teaming up with Hearn’s Matchroom stable.

Matchroom Sport, founded by Hearn’s father, owns, manages and promotes sporting events.

“The decision is not one I have taken lightly as I’m at a hugely important time in my career,” the British media quoted Amir as saying. “But having spoken to Eddie at length, it was clear he and I were on the same page on terms of what I want to be doing and what I still want to achieve.

Amir said he was determined to win world championship once again and was confident of the team that was behind him.

“I’ve been out of the ring for too long and I’m desperate to make up for lost time, starting in April,” the boxer said.

As per reports, Hearn wants Amir to fight twice in 2018 for lead to a clash at the end of the year, most likely against Brook.

