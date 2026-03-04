Sarfaraz Ahmed 'set to become' Pakistan Test head coach

Sarfaraz Ahmed poses with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Lahore, on October 26, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is all set to become the new head coach of the Pakistan Test cricket team, sources said on Wednesday, with a formal announcement expected shortly.

According to sources, Sarfaraz — who was a mentor of the Asia Cup-winning U19 team — will begin his responsibilities during Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against the Bangladesh national cricket team in May.

The position of Pakistan Test team head coach had been vacant since October 2025. Azhar Mahmood served as interim head coach during the recent series against South Africa.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in May. The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2027 cycle.

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed walks back to the pavilion during a Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 17, 2023. — AFP

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on May 8, while the second Test is set to start from May 16.

Sarfaraz is currently working with Pakistan Shaheens, who are facing the England Lions in the United Arab Emirates in a T20 and one-day series.

The wicketkeeper-batter has had an extensive international career, playing 54 Tests, scoring 3,031 runs, including four centuries and 21 fifties.

In 117 ODIs, he amassed 2,315 runs with two centuries and 11 fifties, while in T20Is, he scored 818 runs in 61 matches, including three fifties.

Sarfaraz also boasts an impressive captaincy record. He led Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy and defeated India by 180 runs in the final with a 70% win rate.

He also guided the team to a 62.5% win rate in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, winning five of nine matches.

In T20Is, he recorded a 78.37% win rate, winning 29 out of 37 matches.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old last represented Pakistan in the red-ball format during a Test against Australia in Perth in 2023.