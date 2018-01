Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the first meeting of his campaign office for the upcoming presidential election in Moscow, Russia January 10, 2018. REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was up to Washington and not Moscow to improve ties between the two countries.

Speaking to a group of Russian media executives, Putin said US allegations that Russia had meddled in the US presidential election were nonsense. He said he hoped Washington would realize the allegations were harming US interests.