Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
APP

Pak, Japan ties vital for mutual interest: Sindh governor

By
APP

Friday Jan 12, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, while speaking to a delegation led by Mitsubishi Corporation Senior Vice-President and GM Kimihide Ando at the Governor House said Thursday investors from various countries are coming up with investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan considers Japanese participation towards CPEC-related investment to be significant, Zubair noted, adding that the project's completion would help initiate a new era of economic prosperity for the nation.

The governor also spoke of the significance of the Pak-Japanese ties for the countries' bilateral relationship enhancement.

Karachi would, therefore, become an important centre for international trade.

A host of issues came up during the meeting for discussion; these included Japanese investment in various sectors in Sindh. Zubair underscored that Japan's investment is contributing towards poverty alleviation and a rise in employment opportunities.

He pointed out that after the law and order situation has improved, Karachi's investment climate has become quite conducive.

On the other hand, Ando, the Mitsubishi official, said Japanese investment in various sectors in Sindh would help further strengthen the bilateral trade ties.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Wall St. rises with oil prices, earnings optimism

Wall St. rises with oil prices, earnings optimism

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan, UAE committed to taking bilateral ties to further heights

Pakistan, UAE committed to taking bilateral ties to further heights

 Updated 6 hours ago
US senator wants Apple to answer questions on slowing iPhones

US senator wants Apple to answer questions on slowing iPhones

 Updated 2 days ago
World Bank predicts Pakistan’s GDP growth at 5.5% for 2017-2018

World Bank predicts Pakistan’s GDP growth at 5.5% for 2017-2018

 Updated 2 days ago
SBP withdraws restriction on cash dollar import

SBP withdraws restriction on cash dollar import

Updated 3 days ago
Rupee's further depreciation against dollar likely: Moody’s

Rupee's further depreciation against dollar likely: Moody’s

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Fed's Bostic says three rate hikes in 2018 may be too much

Fed's Bostic says three rate hikes in 2018 may be too much

 Updated 3 days ago
Trump close to decision on Fed vice chair pick: administration official

Trump close to decision on Fed vice chair pick: administration official

 Updated 3 days ago
S&P 500 extends new year's gains; dollar up as euro falters

S&P 500 extends new year's gains; dollar up as euro falters

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM