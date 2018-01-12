Pak, Japan ties vital for mutual interest: Sindh governor

File Photo

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, while speaking to a delegation led by Mitsubishi Corporation Senior Vice-President and GM Kimihide Ando at the Governor House said Thursday investors from various countries are coming up with investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan considers Japanese participation towards CPEC-related investment to be significant, Zubair noted, adding that the project's completion would help initiate a new era of economic prosperity for the nation.

The governor also spoke of the significance of the Pak-Japanese ties for the countries' bilateral relationship enhancement.



Karachi would, therefore, become an important centre for international trade.

A host of issues came up during the meeting for discussion; these included Japanese investment in various sectors in Sindh. Zubair underscored that Japan's investment is contributing towards poverty alleviation and a rise in employment opportunities.

He pointed out that after the law and order situation has improved, Karachi's investment climate has become quite conducive.

On the other hand, Ando, the Mitsubishi official, said Japanese investment in various sectors in Sindh would help further strengthen the bilateral trade ties.