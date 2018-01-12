Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zardari announces to contest elections from Nawabshah

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has announced to contest the upcoming general elections from the district.

Zardari met the party workers at Peoples Secretariat on Friday, where he told them to expedite the election campaign. The PPP co-chairperson told workers he would contest the general elections from the constituency in Nawabshah.

While speaking to the workers, Zardari said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country.

He said they wanted to come into power to work further on making Sindh a model province, adding that all the development projects were being completed there.

The party co-chairperson reiterated PPP’s promise on providing employment opportunities, saying jobs will be given on merit and that Sindh will have the highest rate of employment.

Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

“Nawaz’s B-team is incapable of solving issues,” says the PPP co-chairman

A day earlier, Zardari addresses the media in Nawabshah, saying Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will be in the opposition after the upcoming general elections.

“Nawaz’s B-team is incapable of solving issues,” former president had said.

He had also said that the provincial government has given funds worth Rs300 million for clean drinking water in Nawabshah, adding that the party will strive to provide better education and health facilities. 

