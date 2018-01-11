Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

NAWABSHAH: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N will be part of opposition.

The PPP co-chairman was speaking to media in Nawabshah, where he said that the elections in Senate will take place.

“Nawaz’s B-team is incapable of solving issues,” said the former president.

Zardari said that there is no prospect of a technocrat government in the Constitution.

The PPP co-chairman while referring to the turbulent Pakistan-US relations said that the new government will help have better relations between the two allies.

It will be detrimental to let ties with the United States deteriorate, said the former president.

Zardari said that the provincial government has given funds worth Rs300 million for clean drinking water in Nawabshah, adding that the party will strive to provide better education and health facilities. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Updated 7 hours ago
#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

Updated 9 hours ago
PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM