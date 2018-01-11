Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

NAWABSHAH: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N will be part of opposition.

The PPP co-chairman was speaking to media in Nawabshah, where he said that the elections in Senate will take place.

“Nawaz’s B-team is incapable of solving issues,” said the former president.

Zardari said that there is no prospect of a technocrat government in the Constitution.

The PPP co-chairman while referring to the turbulent Pakistan-US relations said that the new government will help have better relations between the two allies.

It will be detrimental to let ties with the United States deteriorate, said the former president.

Zardari said that the provincial government has given funds worth Rs300 million for clean drinking water in Nawabshah, adding that the party will strive to provide better education and health facilities.