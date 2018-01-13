Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Exam shows Trump in ´excellent health´: White House

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump´s doctor says he is in excellent health, after the 71-year-old president underwent his first medical examination Friday since taking office, the White House said.

"The president´s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well," the doctor, Ronny Jackson, was quoted as saying in a statement released by the White House.

"The president is in excellent health," Jackson added after the exam was conducted near Washington. He is due to provide a public briefing Tuesday.

Trump, who has faced questions about his diet and his mental health, joked on the eve of his exam that the test had better go well -- for the sake of the stock market.

"I think it´s going to go very well," he said, adding that he would be "surprised if it doesn´t."

"It (had) better go well, otherwise the stock market will not be happy," he quipped.

Past presidential examinations have included vitals such as height, weight, body mass index, resting heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation in the blood.

But they also included more detailed examinations of the heart, lungs, vision, cholesterol and blood glucose that could point to problems.

Amid questions about Trump´s fitness for office, no psychiatric tests are planned, but previous examinations have included neurological examinations, including motor function tests.

They have also listed past medical history, past surgeries and current medications.

