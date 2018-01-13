Work, not words, brings about revolution: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated National Incubation Centre in Peshawar on January 13, 2017. Photo: Radio Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked on Saturday that revolution comes from working and not from tall claims.



“We have proven ourselves by working [for the betterment of country],” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Incubation Centre in Peshawar. We can only move forward if we work otherwise we will go back home, he claimed.

“The nation will make its decision after four to five months. We will accept the decision people make,” he remarked.

The PM said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide the broadband facility in every nook and cranny of the country. This, he said, will help the youth stand on their own feet and also steer the country out of the challenges of extremism.

PM Abbasi remarked the country was lagging behind in the field of information technology and telecommunication when PML-N assumed power in 2013. Licenses of 3G and 4G were delayed for five years but after assuming power, we transparently issued licenses.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said it is the first government that not only conceptualised the projects but also completed them. He said we spread the network of motorways, added ten thousand megawatt of electricity to the system and signed gas agreements worth billions of dollars.

Speaking of the centre, the PM expressed the hope that the centre will prove to be a milestone in IT sector and for people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that business and job opportunities will be generated by bringing revolution in IT sector. For this, he sought the cooperation of the provincial and the local governments.

Meanwhile, addressing the ceremony Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman said the country's technology centre is witnessing a revolution.

She said that 3G projects are being executed in far-flung area which will be completed this year,

She recalled that in 2013 internet facility was available only in three percent areas. Today the broadband facility has reached 35 percent areas of the country.