Sunday Jan 14 2018
GEO NEWS

No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

Muhammad Ameen, the father of seven-year-old Zainab who was found raped and murdered on January 9, said that not a single suspect in the case has been arrested. Photo: Geo News screen grab
KASUR: Muhammad Ameen, the father of seven-year-old Zainab who was found raped and murdered on January 9, said that not a single suspect in the case has been arrested.

While speaking to media on Sunday, Ameen remarked that the speed of the investigation has not been hastened.

“The police keep assuring us that the suspect will be arrested soon,” he shared.

Ameen also remarked that the mothers of people who were taken into custody after violent protests in Kasur, which erupted after Zainab’s case surfaced, have approached him for help.

“The protesters arrested by police are being subjected to violence,” he said, demanding that the police quash the cases against the protesters. “Those who have been jailed should be released.”

The protests were peaceful but police created chaos after firing upon unarmed demonstrators, he added. 

Two protesters, Shoaib and Mohammad Ali, were allegedly killed by the police firing during the protest on January 10. 

Kasur tragedy: Zainab’s father slams ‘police negligence’

Prompt action by the police could have saved my daughter, says the grieving father

Earlier, Zainab's father had slammed the police for “negligence in tracing out the culprit(s) in time” to save his daughter’s life.

Speaking to Geo News a day after the discovery of the minor’s body and her burial, her father, Mohammad Ameen, said that prompt action by the police could have saved his daughter.

“The police showed negligence over the last five days. Prompt action by the police [in the days since her kidnapping] could have saved my daughter,” the grieving father said.

The police did not even seal or watch the [crime area] properly, he said.

“I was not even in Pakistan when my daughter was kidnapped,” he lamented.

