Kasur tragedy: Zainab’s father slams ‘police negligence’

Mohammad Ameen, father of the late Zainab

KASUR: The ill-fated father of the seven-year-old Zainab, who was brutally raped and murdered earlier this week, has slammed the police for “negligence in tracing out the culprit(s) in time” to save his daughter’s life.

Speaking to Geo News a day after the discovery of the minor’s body and her burial, her father, Mohammad Ameen, said that prompt action by the police could have saved his daughter.

“The police showed negligence over the last five days. Prompt action by the police [in the days since her kidnapping] could have saved my daughter,” the grieving father said.

The police did not even seal or watch the [crime area] properly, he said.



“I was not even in Pakistan when my daughter was kidnapped,” he lamented.

Asked if he recognised the man in the CCTV footage, where the person can be seen taking Zainab away, her father replied, “No. We do not recognise the person in the CCTV video yet.”

But since the [suspect] was caught on tape then surely, in today’s age of technology the picture could have been optimised, Ameen said, adding that his “daughter could have been rescued alive.”

Zainab’s father said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured him that teams are investigating the crime and the culprit(s) will soon be caught and justice will be provided.

CM Shehbaz Sharif visited Zainab's residence early Thursday morning. In his conversation with the deceased’s parents, Shehbaz promised not to rest until the culprit(s) responsible for the heinous crime is caught and punished.

The chief minister constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday headed by Additional Inspector-General Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh. The JIT also includes officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Intelligence Bureau.

The city of Kasur remains in mourning for the third day today, as an air of gloom, mixed with rage, hovers following the brutal discovery of the rape and murder of the minor.



Protests re-erupted today following a day of demonstrations on Wednesday after news of the incident sparked nationwide public outrage. Residents are protesting on Kali Pul Chowk, whereas the Ferozepur Road, linking Kasur to nearby towns and cities, remains blocked. Markets also remain closed in protest against the incident.









