Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
UFUmmay Farwa

Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

By
UFUmmay Farwa

Monday Jan 15, 2018

LAHORE: The administration of Children Hospital confirmed on Monday that the health condition of six-year-old Kainat is relatively better now after going through a surgery conducted on an emergency basis.

The minor was abducted by unknown men, subjected to assault and dumped in a heap of trash in November 2017. The doctors confirmed that the six-year-old received an emergency surgery as her brain had filled with fluids.

Before Zainab, there was Kainaat Batool

On Nov 11, at 6pm, Batool left her home to buy yoghurt. But on her way back, a few steps away from her door, she vanished

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir told Geo News that in 48 hours an MRI scan of the minor will be held. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the case, and a board of doctors will meet to decide whether the minor should be sent abroad for the treatment.

Earlier, the medical team informed that they could not find any evidence of sexual or physical abuse, but confirmed that the child had suffered brain damage confirmed through MRI.

Kainat had been making a slow recovery ever since but was unable to speak or eat. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

 Updated 58 minutes ago
NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

Updated an hour ago
Powerlifter Maryam Nasim eyes gold medal in her next challenge

Powerlifter Maryam Nasim eyes gold medal in her next challenge

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab government, police not serious in Zainab rape, murder case: LHC CJ

Punjab government, police not serious in Zainab rape, murder case: LHC CJ

Updated 2 hours ago
SC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Murree within five days

SC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Murree within five days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Updated 4 hours ago
Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM