Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

LAHORE: The administration of Children Hospital confirmed on Monday that the health condition of six-year-old Kainat is relatively better now after going through a surgery conducted on an emergency basis.

The minor was abducted by unknown men, subjected to assault and dumped in a heap of trash in November 2017. The doctors confirmed that the six-year-old received an emergency surgery as her brain had filled with fluids.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir told Geo News that in 48 hours an MRI scan of the minor will be held. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the case, and a board of doctors will meet to decide whether the minor should be sent abroad for the treatment.

Earlier, the medical team informed that they could not find any evidence of sexual or physical abuse, but confirmed that the child had suffered brain damage confirmed through MRI.

Kainat had been making a slow recovery ever since but was unable to speak or eat.