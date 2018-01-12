Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
NMZNatasha Mohammad Zai

Before Zainab, there was Kainaat Batool

By
NMZNatasha Mohammad Zai

Friday Jan 12, 2018

The injuries have healed. But she is still in the hospital. On most nights, she sleeps for long hours, and when she wakes up she cries uncontrollably. She doesn’t recognise anyone, not her parents or her younger siblings. Meals are forcefully fed to her by the nurses. In the last two months, six-year-old Kainaat Batool has barely spoken.

On November 11, at 6pm, Batool left her home to buy yoghurt from a nearby kiosk. But on her way back, a few steps away from her door, she vanished. Rattled, Ehsan, her father, some neighbours and friends quickly alerted the police in Kasur. Twenty-four hours later they received a call. A girl, matching the description of Batool, was found lying in a trash heap outside Kasur’s main wholesale market. When they found her she was unconscious, her clothes were ripped and bruises dotted her face.

Kasur an hour’s drive from Punjab’s capital city, Lahore, has witnessed a sustained campaign of child abuse and paedophilia since 2015, when a gang was busted which sexually exploited and filmed over 300 minors. Last year, 12 children were abducted and raped, according to Punjab’s Child Protection Bureau. Few made it out alive. Batool was one of them.

“The day we found her, we rushed her to Lahore’s Children Hospital,” her father tells Geo.tv, “She stayed there till Jan 2, after which the doctors said it was best to take her home. But we knew she was not yet okay.”

The six-year-old is in Kasur’s DHQ Hospital for the past ten days. “The doctors say they found torture marks on her body,” Ehsan adds.

Batool’s father is a daily wage labourer. He hasn’t earned a penny since the day his daughter was found. “I am making do financially with some friends’ help. I would not be able to afford hospital expenses otherwise.” Doctors tell the girl’s family that she is in need of sustained psychological counselling.

Although the police have yet to confirm that this was a case of sexual abuse, Ehsan has no complaints about their efforts. Senior officers often help him buy medicines, others call to get updates on the child’s health.

The father says he understands the agony of Zainab’s parents, who found their seven-year-old child lifeless body also in a garbage dump. “It has to be the same man. It has to be the same person who did this to Kainaat,” says Ehsan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Kasur murder case suspect a serial killer, claims Punjab govt spokesperson

Kasur murder case suspect a serial killer, claims Punjab govt spokesperson

Updated an hour ago
Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

Updated 2 hours ago
FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

 Updated 3 hours ago
Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

Updated 3 hours ago
NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

Updated 4 hours ago
Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM