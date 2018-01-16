PTI, PAT, PPP creating situations violative of Constitution: Marriyum Auragnzeb

ISLAMABAD: State information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed on Tuesday “three political cousins” — PTI, PPP and PAT — of committing acts in violation of the Constitution.



“Previously a campaign was being done against development in the country. Now the political cousins on the directions of some fortune teller are doing a campaign against the Constitution,” the minister said while talking to media outside the accountability court here.

Aurangzeb slammed the parties for attempting to bring down the government while the ruling party continues to focus on infrastructure, social and political reforms.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri-led alliance of parties has announced countrywide protests from January 17 to force resignations of the PML-N government including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, in light of the Model Town incident report.