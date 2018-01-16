Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
GEO NEWS

VVIP movement: SC orders to halt traffic for two minutes only

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

SC's Karachi Registry. Photo: File 

KARACHI: The Supreme Court, in the written judgment of the VVIP movement notice released on Tuesday, has ordered that traffic can only be stopped for two minutes to facilitate VVIP movement.

The hearing of the case was held on January 13 in the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

During the hearing, Sindh IG AD Khawaja informed the court that a blue book law is present for the VVIP movements.

The Supreme Court directed the provincial police chief to ensure concrete steps are being taken to facilitate commuters during the VVIP movement.

Public should not face difficulties due to VVIP road blockades: CJP

Chief Justice directs IG Sindh to submit affidavit in VVIP road blockades case

On January 8, Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the condition of government hospitals in Karachi and traffic blockades on public roads across the country due to VVIP movement.

In the previous hearing, the CJP directed IG Sindh to submit an affidavit stating that the roads are not blocked for [longer periods of time]. He further remarked that the court would review the affidavit and ensure the public’s rights are protected.

