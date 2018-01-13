Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Public should not face difficulties due to VVIP road blockades: CJP

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar - File photo 

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that people should not have to face difficulties due to VVIP road blockades.

Hearing a suo motu case of road blockades due to VVIP movement at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Justice Saqib Nisar enquired from IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja why public roads are blocked for VVIP movement.

To this, A.D. Khawaja responded that traffic is only stopped for two minutes to facilitate VVIP movement. Roads are not blocked; instead, mere arrangements are made for VVIP movement.

The Chief Justice stated that arrangements should be made to ensure the public does not face hardship. The public faces difficulties when roads are blocked for VVIPs, he remarked.

The CJP then directed IG Sindh to submit an affidavit stating that the roads are not blocked for [longer periods of time]. He further remarked that the court would review the affidavit and ensure the public’s rights are protected.

On January 8, the chief justice had taken suo moto notice of the condition of government hospitals in Karachi and traffic blockades on public roads across the country due to VVIP movement. 



