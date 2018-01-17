Qadri address anti-govt opposition rally on Mall Road

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is addressing an anti-government rally held by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and opposition parties on Mall Road in Lahore.



The PTI chief was addressing the second session of the rally and was accompanied by the top leadership of his party.



The first session was attended by leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and addressed by former President Asif Ali Zardari and National Assembly Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah.

'Want end to sultanate of Sharifs'

PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri said that they do not want to take a step against Pakistan's constitution and democracy, and only want an end of the "sultanate of Sharifs."

Addressing the allied opposition rally, Qadri thanked leaders and workers from all political parties for attending the show of strength in Lahore. He said that they all had gathered to get justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.

“Entire political leadership is here to honour humanity, to empower the weak, to give voice to the voiceless,” the PAT chief said.

“We have gathered here to save the country from Sheikh Mujeeb of a new era.”

He lamented that the rights of the people were being usurped and the national treasury plundered in the country.

Qadri maintained that they do not want to sabotage peace in the country. “We only want to put an end to your cruelty. If we had to take the law into our own hands, then we would not have tolerated tragedies.”

He maintained that their protest is aimed at getting justice for the oppressed.

"The purpose of this gathering is to get rid of the enemy. We want to end the sultanate of Sharifs," he said.

'Only threat to Pakistan is from Jati Umra'

Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari while addressing the rally, said Pakistan faced danger from Jati Umrah referring to the Sharif family residence.

“They [PML-N] know that they can be disqualified any time, but I just think for Pakistan,” said Zardari.



The PPP co-chairman also thanked the attendees for showing solidarity with the Model Town incident victims and promised to get justice.

"My brothers and sisters, I thank you for coming to this protest here. We will get justice for Model Town victims, and Zainab."

Protest to seek justice for Model Town tragedy

The protest is being held against the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government – to seek justice for victims of the Model Town tragedy.



The Model Town incident on June 17, 2014, had resulted in deaths of 14 people and injured around 100 during an 'anti-encroachment operation' by the Punjab Police outside Idara Minhajul Quran, the PAT's head office.

PAT chief Tahirul Qadri reached the rally venue from his Model Town residence. He was joined on stage by senior PPP leaders including Khursheed Shah, Aitzaz Ahsan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Manzoor Wattoo among others.

Supporters of opposition parties, including PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are at the rally at Charing Cross, Mall Road.



A stage has been established atop a container in front of the Punjab Assembly. PPP chief Asif Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressed the rally at different sessions, owing to their mutual hostility.

Sources say PAT chief Qadri is expected to announce the joint opposition's future strategy — which can range from a sit-in to a long march or a mix of both — in the night during his concluding speech.



DIG Operations Haider Ashraf, told Geo News that over 6,000 police personnel, including 11 SPs and 24 DSPs, will be deployed.

He informed that participants of the rally are being checked at three points, adding that alternative traffic arrangements have been made.



Mustafa Kamal's entry

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal arrives in Lahore - Geo

Mustafa Kamal, head of the Pak Sarzameen Party, also arrived in Lahore today to attend the rally. Addressing the media at the airport, Kamal said he’s here on Qadri's invitation.

“People of Lahore were shot at but its effects reached all the way to Karachi,” said Kamal.

Gridlock around Mall Road

The arteries around the Mall Road remain congested in the wake of the demonstration. The flow of traffic remains affected on Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Kachehri Road, Hall Road, Cooper Road, Boharwala Chowk and Egerton Road.

Similarly, nearby educational institutes, including the Punjab University, as well as surrounding markets and the Lahore Zoo are closed today.

Sharifs have to go: Zardari

Earlier on Tuesday, Qadri announced that the rally will begin at noon on Wednesday (today) where Zardari and Imran will address participants.

Qadri and Zardari also held a meeting in Lahore earlier in the day, which followed a joint press conference by the two figures.

Speaking to the media, Zardari said the time had come for the rulers of the country to go home. He said that Sharif brothers still wish to save their rule.

He said the purpose of their protest was to get rid of incumbent Punjab government and they would soon get them out of power.

Earlier Qadri had announced to launch a movement against the PML-N government from January 17. His announcement came following a meeting of steering committee of a PAT-hosted all parties conference (APC) on January 8.

Speaking at the press conference, Qadri said they will not ask for a resignation from Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, but that they will "take it".

Law minister says rally aimed at creating disorder

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said Tuesday that the PAT rally is aimed at creating disorder not to seek justice for Model Town victims.

Speaking in Geo News' show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Sanaullah said he has reports the rally will continue till May 30, adding that it won't be able to bring down the government.

He reiterated the provincial government's position on security preparations that police personnel deployed in and around the venue will be unarmed. There will be no use of force as long as protesters remain peaceful, he added.

The government has also decided to deploy Rangers outside Punjab Assembly, Governor House and other sensitive locations.

Punjab govt issues protest guidelines

In a message on Twitter on Tuesday, the Punjab government stated that protests in open places are not recommended in lights of threats to public gatherings.



However, it said since the rally participants are adamant, "they will be solely responsible for any untoward incident".

"There should not be exhilaration/hooting in front of the offices of political/religious parties. Also, no speeches will be allowed against the constitutional offices/armed forces/judiciary.

No one shall be forced to close their business.

Organisers shall be responsible for any damage to the public property. The participants of the rally shall not be urged/provoked to break the cordon or security barrier," states the notification.

The government also noted that the LHC has banned gatherings on Mall Road "so holding such a protest on the said venue will tantamount to contempt".