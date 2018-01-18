Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Web Desk

PPP will never endorse disrespecting Parliament: Bilawal Bhutto

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

KARACHI: Following the harsh language used by those addressing the joint opposition rally in Lahore on Wednesday, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distanced his party and made it clear that the "PPP respects Parliament and will always do so". 

During the protest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed cursed the parliament for allowing ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to become head of his party. 

Bilawal Bhutto Tweeted: "The #PPP respects Parliament and will always respect Parliament. Cannot help the behaviour of others but will never endorse disrespecting Parliament."



