pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz sees development projects as target behind resignation calls

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif speaks to newsmen in Lahore. — Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said that development projects in Punjab were actually a target behind opponents calls for his resignation.

"Yesterday, leaders of political parties held a rally here. They do not eye my resignation, but these projects," the Punjab CM said, while speaking to reporters here.

"They are not opposing me, but these projects."

He recalled that when dengue virus hit Peshawar, they did not staged a 'drama' there.

"We sent teams to Peshawar, doctors went there," Shehbaz said, lamenting, "Khan sahib had gone up the mountains then."

He noted that in Punjab, high-quality medicines are being given to poor masses free-of-cost.

"They spoke those words yesterday, which cannot be uttered by a decent person," the chief minister said, in reference to harsh criticism by his political rivals at the joint opposition's rally in Lahore a day ago.

"If they are cursing the parliament, then why are they sitting in it," he questioned.

Shehbaz also thanked the people of Lahore for making the 'drama' a complete flop.

Responding to his summoning the National Accountability Bureau, he said that he would present himself before the people if any of the institutions proves corruption worth a single penny against him.

The chief minister further urged the people to pray for the arrest the killer(s) of seven-year-old Kasur girl, Zainab, adding that they would be punished as per the law.

"I do not want to put the responsibility off his shoulders. I have to answer you, the nation and the Almighty."

He said the country belonged to everyone and that only Punjab is not Pakistan. "We should speak as a Pakistani and we would respond to the ones staging drama yesterday through service."

