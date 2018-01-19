Case filed over grenade attack in Karachi's Kharadar

KARACHI: A case was registered Thursday night over the hand grenade attack earlier in the day in the metropolis' Kharadar area that claimed one life, police sources said.



The case was filed in Kharadar police station, against two unidentified persons — who, according to the police, were riding a motorcycle — under the name of Muhammad Ismail, one of the six people who was wounded in the attack.



The clauses of murder and attempted murder have been included in the case, which comprises Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.

At least one person had died in a grenade attack in Kharadar's Chagla Street — one of the several neighbourhoods of Saddar — while six people were reportedly injured. The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital.

The attack took place near a cloth shop in Kharadar.