Senators weigh days-long funding bill to boost immigration, spending talks

WASHINGTON: Several US senators said Thursday they are considering a manoeuvre to fund the federal government for just a few days at a time in the event that the current month-long funding bill fails to gain enough support in the chamber.

The senators — including Republicans John Thune and Jerry Moran as well as Democrat Tim Kaine — said a series of shorter-term spending bills could encourage negotiations over military spending and immigration reform.

The strategy emerged as Republican Senator Rand Paul said he would not vote for the current continuing resolution.