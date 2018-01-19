Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 19 2018
REUTERS

Senators weigh days-long funding bill to boost immigration, spending talks

Friday Jan 19, 2018

The US Senate's logo in Capitol Hill, Washington, US, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

WASHINGTON: Several US senators said Thursday they are considering a manoeuvre to fund the federal government for just a few days at a time in the event that the current month-long funding bill fails to gain enough support in the chamber.

The senators — including Republicans John Thune and Jerry Moran as well as Democrat Tim Kaine — said a series of shorter-term spending bills could encourage negotiations over military spending and immigration reform.

The strategy emerged as Republican Senator Rand Paul said he would not vote for the current continuing resolution.

